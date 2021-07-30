New Hampshire is at a COVID tipping point: How are experts keeping themselves safe?

July 30, 2021 | by Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Even before the CDC reversed their guidance this week, mask-wearing recommendations were rife with contradictions. The World Health Organization told vaccinated people to don masks. The Centers for Disease Control told vaccinated Americans they didn’t have to. New Hampshire towns, just miles apart from one another, imposed widely different face-covering requirements – in a short drive you could travel from a grocery store where masked people carefully tiptoed around each other to maintain 6 feet of distance to a bustling shopping mall where crowds weaved together maskless. Now, to add to the confusion, the CDC has walked back its previous...



Read More...