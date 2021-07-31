16 shot since Friday night in Chicago

July 31, 2021 | by Chicago Sun-Times

At least sixteen people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night. Three people were critically wounded in a single attack Saturday morning in Austin on the West Side. The group was standing outside about 3:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Massasoit Avenue when a male approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said. A 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Another woman, 56, was struck in the back and a man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, police...



