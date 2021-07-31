[Catholic Caucus] Bishop: “Does Francis Want The Roman Masses to Be Celebrated In Gyms Or Parish Halls?”

July 31, 2021 | by Gloria TV

Bishop: “Does Francis Want The Roman Masses to Be Celebrated In Gyms Or Parish Halls?”Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki, Illinois, a canon lawyer, called Francis’ Traditionis Custodes “confusing” and “not well-written.”He noticed speaking to CatholicWorldReport.com (July 27) that the Roman Mass is no longer allowed in parish churches but at the same time a bishop has to "retain" already erected parishes for the Roman Mass if this is spiritually useful.Paprocki asks where these Roman Masses should be celebrated if not in parochial churches: “I don’t believe it is the intention of the Holy Father to kick people out of the churches...



Read More...