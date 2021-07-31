Covid in Sydney: Military deployed to help enforce lockdown

July 31, 2021 | by BBC

Australia has deployed hundreds of soldiers to Sydney to help enforce a Covid lockdown.A Delta outbreak which began in June has produced nearly 3,000 infections and led to nine deaths. Australian Defence Force soldiers will undergo training on the weekend before beginning unarmed patrols on Monday. But many have questioned whether the military intervention is necessary, calling it heavy-handed. The lockdown - in place until at least 28 August - bars people from leaving their home except for essential exercise, shopping, caregiving and other reasons. Despite five weeks of lockdown, infections in the nation's largest city continue to spread. Officials...



