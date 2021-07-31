Dad restrained as he confronts suspect in fatal shooting daughter in movie theater: 'Look at me!'

July 31, 2021 | by Fox News

The father of an 18-year-old woman who was killed in a movie theater shooting in California confronted the accused shooter during a court appearance. "Look at me. Look at me!" yelled Dave Goodrich at 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Friday. "That was my daughter," he continued, as he began tearing up. Several people had to hold the grieving father back at one point during the confrontation, Fox 11 reported. Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery on Tuesday after the fatal shooting during a screening of "The Forever Purge" at The...



