DeWitt Police officer deemed justified in punching woman during Walmart arrest

July 31, 2021 | by CNY Central

DEWITT, N.Y. — The actions of a DeWitt police officer who punched a woman during an arrest at the East Syracuse Walmart were justified, department officials announced at a news conference Thursday. The department began an internal investigation after the July 4 incident, where two women were arrested. During the investigation, Officer Rory Spain was placed on paid administrative leave. A social media post showed video of the July 4 incident, when officers responded to a six-person fight at the store. Police said that 22-year-old Tajenik Byrd, of Syracuse, and 26-year-old Tyreana Edmonds, of Albany, attacked store employees and sprayed...



