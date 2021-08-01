Alexander Vindman Stomps His Little Feet When Americans Show They Don't Care About His Book

August 1, 2021 | by Red State

Remember Alexander Vindman? He’s the guy who thought he got to dictate what foreign policy was and not the President. He disagreed with what was said in a phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president. What he should have done was resign, if he disagreed. Instead, he went all resistance and tried to do in Trump. But ultimately, that gambit failed — like so many other gambits to get Trump failed. But Vindman is still trying to sell himself as somehow an important person. It’s really rather sad, how desperate he is for relevance.



