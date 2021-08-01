Chaumont woman fights to keep home in bizarre property dispute

August 1, 2021 | by WWNY TV

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A Chaumont woman is bidding for the chance to keep her home - one she’s lived in for 10 years. The only problem is she has never owned the land beneath it. Lottie Heyl has lived in her home since 2010. She says she struck a deal with a village man and his dad to sell her the land and build her a new home. But she says they left her a shell, forcing her to dip into her own pocket to finish it. “And I told the lawyer then, I said I want to...



Read More...