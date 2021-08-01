Chicago's new civilian oversight panel further hinders police officers amid shooting surge, critics say

August 1, 2021 | by Fox News

Critics argue a new plan pushed through by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and city council Wednesday after 11th-hour negotiations to establish a new civilian oversight panel aimed to increase accountability of law enforcement misconduct will only make it harder for Chicago police to do their jobs. The embattled president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police, John Catanzara, told the Chicago Tribune that the controversial civilian oversight panel approved by city council along a 36-13 vote Wednesday is "absolutely absurd and dangerous and reckless," arguing it hands too much power to "the squeaky wheels who made this city into anarchy last...



Read More...