High-Jump ‘Best Friends’ Convince Olympic Officials to Let Them Share Gold

August 1, 2021 | by New York Post

Olympic high jumpers — and best friends — Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi convinced Games officials to let them share gold on Sunday instead of jumping to decide the winner. Both Barshim, 30, and Tamberi, 29, had cleared jumps of 2.37 meters, then failed to clear the 2.39 meter hurdle three times each. But Barshim resisted when an Olympic officials offered him to “jump-off” against his Italian competitor. “Can we have two golds?” the Qatari asked the official — who nodded approvingly, causing the self-described “best friends” to clasp hands and whoop for joy.



Read More...