Lollapalooza cancels DaBaby's performance after homophobic comments [Conform, or else]

August 1, 2021 | by CNN

(CNN)More bad news for DaBaby. The Lollapalooza musical festival canceled the rapper's performance on Sunday after his comments that were widely condemned as homophobic. At the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 25, DaBaby made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV. He also spoke crudely about women. DaBaby defended his comments later on Instagram. "I wasn't going on a rant. That's called a call to action. That's what that's called, cause I'm a live performer," he said. "I'm the best live performer." Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa were among the names speaking out to...



