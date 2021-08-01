Serial Swatter Who Caused Death Gets Five Years in Prison

August 1, 2021 | by Krebs on Security

A 18-year-old Tennessee man who helped set in motion a fraudulent distress call to police that led to the death of a 60-year-old grandfather in 2020 was sentenced to 60 months in prison today. 60-year-old Mark Herring died of a heart attack after police surrounded his home in response to a swatting attack. Shane Sonderman, of Lauderdale County, Tenn. admitted to conspiring with a group of criminals that’s been “swatting” and harassing people for months in a bid to coerce targets into giving up their valuable Twitter and Instagram usernames. At Sonderman’s sentencing hearing today, prosecutors told the court the...



