Anthony Fauci Claims With COVID There Are No More Individual Rights

August 2, 2021 | by The Conservative Treehouse

I’m more worried about what is happening behind the scenes in the non-COVID universe while everyone is distracted by the purposeful weaponization of the healthcare institutions. It’s the other thing, the unseen activity, that is most troublesome when the leftists are this entrenched on a singular narrative.In this clip from Anthony Fauci on ABC This Week Sunday [Rumble Link], the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, claims that individual rights no longer exist during the era of COVID-19. When you consider the mindset of the far-left, his opinion on communal rights -vs- individual rights is right...



