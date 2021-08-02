With record donations, Trump has achieved a feat no former US president ever has

August 2, 2021 | by Tfiglobalnews.com

We have some really bad news for the Democrats. Former US President Donald Trump is going to come back and he is going to be a lot stronger this time around. With record donations, Trump looks all set to make an impressive comeback during the 2024 US Presidential polls. snip The donations raised by Donald Trump’s political committees make one thing clear- despite the unparalleled smear campaign against the former US President by the Democrats, Big Tech and liberal US media, Trump stands tall as a Republican leader. Trump’s supporters haven’t abandoned him despite his de-platforming on social media websites,...



Read More...