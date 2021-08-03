Black man who feared 4th of July ‘lynching’ charged in same incident

August 3, 2021 | by NY Post

A black Indiana man who claimed a group of white men threatened to lynch him during a Fourth of July confrontation last year is now facing criminal charges himself. Vauhxx Rush Booker, of Seymour, was charged Friday with felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and misdemeanor criminal trespass in the July 2020 encounter at Lake Monroe that attracted international media coverage, The Herald-Times reported. Less than two weeks after the incident, prosecutors charged two white men following a “thorough review” of evidence, including video footage of the alleged attack. Sean Purdy, 45, of Pittsboro, was charged with criminal confinement...



Read More...