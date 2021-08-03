Broadway star Alvin Ing dead at 89: Star passed away due to complications from breakthrough Covid-19 infection

August 3, 2021 | by Daily Mail

Trailblazing Asian American stage and television actor and singer Alvin Ing is the latest rare case of a 'breakthrough' Covid-19 death, meaning someone who had been previously vaccinated against the disease yet still fell victim to it. As reported by Deadline, Ing passed away Saturday at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, of complications arising from Covid-19.



