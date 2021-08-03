Chris Cuomo silent on CNN show as NY AG says brother sexually harassed women, host himself appears in report

August 3, 2021 | by Fox News

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo pleaded the fifth on his show Tuesday night regarding the controversy of his "Luv Guv" brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was accused by the state's attorney general earlier in the day of sexually harassing 11 women. Cuomo, who had awkwardly addressed the family drama on his primetime show in the past, did not address the explosive report released by NY Attorney General Letitia James that outlined the damning findings from its probe into the harassment allegations against his brother, telling viewers "we're focused on COVID here."



Read More...