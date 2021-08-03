Covid hospitalizations rise across US as hospitals say patients aren’t vaccinated

August 3, 2021 | by Free Republic

On Monday, there were more Covid-19 hospitalizations in Florida than at any time in the pandemic. The chief executive of the Florida Hospital Association, Mary Mayhew, told MSNBC that about 95% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. “Our beds are full of patients with Covid-19 who are predominately unvaccinated,” said the hospital’s chief operating officer, Stephanie Manson, in a statement. “In the past two weeks, we have seen a rapid influx of younger patients under the age of 50 come into our hospitals with the Delta variant.” 99.99% of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have not had a breakthrough case that...



