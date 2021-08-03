Curtis Sliwa’s Long, Strange, Sometimes Fabricated Road To Becoming A 2021 (NYC) Mayoral Candidate

August 3, 2021 | by Gothamist

Curtis Sliwa has been a fixture in New York City for more than four decades, best known for starting the Guardian Angels, the volunteer anti-crime group, but he’s also worked as a trash-picker, newspaper boy, TV and radio host, and cat dad to more than a dozen rescued felines. As someone who claims to know the city streets and subways better than anyone else, there’s a certain logic to his latest move: running for mayor.The Republican nominee will face off against Democrat Eric Adams in November, a race that pits two New York City natives in their sixties against each...



Read More...