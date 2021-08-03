Daily Mass Gospel Reflection – Rising Above Stormy Waters

August 3, 2021 | by Word on Fire Ministry

EIGHTEENTH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME MATTHEW 14:22-36 Friends, our Gospel today is the story of Jesus walking on the water. Water is, throughout the Scriptures, a symbol of danger. At the very beginning, the Spirit of the Lord hovered over the surface of the waters. This signals God’s lordship over all of the powers of disorder. The boat, with Peter and the other disciples, is evocative of the Church. It moves through the waters, as the Church will move through time. Storms—chaos, corruption, stupidity, danger, persecution—will inevitably arise. Now, during the fourth watch of the night, which is to say...



