Fully vaccinated Delta-COVID patients face much lower odds of severe outcomes: Singapore study

August 3, 2021 | by Free Republic

SINGAPORE — Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant experienced "significantly lower odds" of moderate or severe outcomes, according to a local study. "Vaccination was associated with lower peak measures of systemic inflammation, fewer symptoms, including more asymptomatic infection, and better clinical outcomes," the study, posted last Saturday (31 July) on medical database medRxiv ahead of peer review, added. Conducted by researchers across various medical institutions in Singapore, the study analysed 218 patients aged 18 and above who were infected with the Delta variant, which first originated in India, and were admitted across five hospitals or centres. Of...



