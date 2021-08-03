German chief pathologist sounds alarm on fatal vaccine injuries: The director of the Pathological Institute of the University of Heidelberg has carried out over 40 autopsies of people who died within two weeks of their vaccination

August 3, 2021 | by Free West Media

The director of the Pathological Institute of the University of Heidelberg, Peter Schirmacher, has carried out over forty autopsies on people who had died within two weeks of their vaccination. Schirmacher expressed alarm over his findings.The regional daily Augsburger Allgemeine reported: “Schirmacher assumes that 30 to 40 percent of them died from the vaccination. In his opinion, the frequency of fatal consequences of vaccinations is underestimated – a politically explosive statement in times when the vaccination campaign is losing momentum, the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and restrictions on non-vaccinated people are being discussed.”The Merkel administration quickly moved to respond...



