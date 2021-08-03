Impeachment witness Vindman: If Trump had been removed, 600,000 Americans wouldn't have died of COVID

August 3, 2021 | by Fox News

Vindman: 'Direct logic link' to Trump being acquitted during first impeachment and the coronavirus pandemic Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who made waves as a witness during the Trump impeachment proceedings, claimed on MSNBC the former president is responsible for over 600,000 COVID deaths in America that would have been prevented if he was removed from office. "If the president was held accountable and removed, we would have 600,000 more Americans walking the streets today. If they censured him, the president would have been on his heels, and he probably would have been more cautious going into COVID. We wouldn’t...



