Nancy Pelosi Calls Upon Disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Resign

August 3, 2021 | by breitbart

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 1: (L to R) U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) look on after Cuomo signed a gun safety bill at John Jay College, May …Drew Angerer/Getty Images KRISTINA WONG3 Aug 2021608 1:44 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said an investigation showed he sexually harassed and inappropriately touched multiple women. Pelosi said in a statement:...



