Pennsylvania Lawmakers Mull Banning Mask Mandates in Schools

August 3, 2021 | by Epoch Times

The COVID-19 delta variant is stimulating discussions across the United States over revisiting pandemic mitigation measures like lockdowns and mask mandates, but in Pennsylvania, some lawmakers aim to keep masks off school children no matter what new mandates may be imposed. “If a kid wants to wear a mask, let them. If not, they shouldn’t have to,” State Rep. Barry Jozwiak told The Epoch Times. “It should be a parent’s choice or a student’s choice.” Children are not at high risk of getting or spreading COVID-19, he reasoned. Jozwiak has the support of 22 cosponsors for his anti-masking legislation, HB...



Read More...