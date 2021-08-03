Rep. Thomas Massie, two colleagues, sue Speaker Pelosi over fines related to mask mandate

August 3, 2021 | by NKY Tribune

Kentucky Fourth District Congressman Thomas Massie and two of his Republican House colleagues are suing Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the chamber’s mask mandate, which was instituted due to COVID-19. Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and South Carolina’s Ralph Norman filed the suit against Pelosi to challenge what they term her imposition of unconstitutional fines against them. The $500 fines were levied after Massie, Greene and Norman declined to wear a mask on the floor of the House of Representatives as an expression of symbolic speech that is constitutionally protected by the First Amendment. They say Speaker Pelosi violated...



Read More...