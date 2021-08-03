Taliban captures most of Helmand province’s capital in southern Afghanistan

August 3, 2021 | by LA Times

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban furthered its advances in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, capturing nine out of 10 districts of Helmand province’s capital, Lashkar Gah, residents and officials said. Afghan government forces launched airstrikes, backed by the U.S., in a desperate effort to defend the city. The fall of Lashkar Gah would be a major turning point in the offensive that the Taliban has waged over recent months as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. It would also be the first provincial capital captured by the Taliban in years.



