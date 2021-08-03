Today is National Watermelon Day

August 3, 2021 | by checkiday.com

Observed annually on August 3.Popular during the summer, especially at cookouts and picnics, watermelon is celebrated today with National Watermelon Day. There are over 1,200 varieties of watermelon. In the Western Hemisphere, it is grown in the United States, Mexico, Central America—particularly in Guatemala and Costa Rica—and South America. More than 30 states in the United States grow watermelon, the leading ones being Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, and Indiana. Watermelon is available year-round in the United States because of supply from south of the border. Watermelon is usually considered to be a fruit and eaten as one, but it can...



