Army unveils memorial to a Black soldier lynched on military base 80 years ago

August 4, 2021 | by CNN

Pvt. Felix Hall was barely an adult when he was found hanging from a tree on a segregated Army base in Georgia in 1941. His killers were never prosecuted but 80 years later, the US Army has unveiled a memorial to honor the Black soldier who is the only known victim of a lynching on a US military installation.



