Biden to Mandate 💉Jab for Foreign Visitors to U.S.

August 4, 2021 | by breitbart.com

President Joe Biden is reportedly readying a plan that will require foreign visitors to the United States to show proof of vaccination for the Chinese coronavirus before entering the country. A report by Reuters on Wednesday details a plan by the Biden administration that would “require nearly all foreign visitors” to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a White House official with knowledge of the plan. Reuters reports: The Biden administration has interagency working groups working “in order to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel,” the official said, adding it includes “a phased...



