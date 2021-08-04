Michigan representatives ask Justice Department to explain why it dropped probe into nursing home deaths

August 4, 2021 | by Washington Examiner

Three members of Congress from Michigan are asking the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a formal inquiry as to why the department dropped its investigation of nursing home deaths in the state.... “Families all across the state are demanding answers for why their loved ones were locked in facilities with Covid carrying individuals,” according to the letter signed by Republican U.S. Reps. Lisa McClain, Tim Walberg, and Bill Huizenga. The three members of Congress noted 5,681 people died in the state’s long-term care facilities as of July 21, 2021.... Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced...



