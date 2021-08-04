Unfair Competition

August 4, 2021 | by Townhall.com

"Why do I have to compete against a male body?" complains mountain bike racer Leia Schneeberger in my new video. She and others are upset because today, some transgender women, people born male but who identify as female, are winning sports competitions. Schneeberger regularly won bicycle races, until a former men's cyclist transitioned, competed as a woman, and rode away from her. "How did this happen?" asks Schneeberger. "I just want to be able to compete on a fair playing field." But no playing field is perfectly fair, says trans athlete Joanna Harper. Harper is also a scientist who advised...



Read More...