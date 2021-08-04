The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Vaccinated, elderly man dies with COVID complications

August 4, 2021   |   by WSAZ
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 76-year-old man who was vaccinated has died as a result of COVID-19 complications. That is according to information released Wednesday from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. According to Dr. Sherri Young, the man did have an underlying medical condition and passed away while at a medical facility. Dr. Young says this should not discourage people from getting the vaccination, but just proves there is still COVID-19 in our communities and we need to protect those with underlying conditions and protect the elderly.


