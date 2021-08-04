Washington Football Team Bans Native American Headdresses, Face Paint From FedEx Stadium

August 4, 2021 | by ESPN

The Washington Football Team, which dropped its controversial name a year ago, has banned Native American garb from its stadium. Washington has banned fans from wearing Native American headdresses or face paint to games at FedEx Field this season, the team announced Wednesday. Washington will hold a practice at the stadium Friday with approximately 20,000 fans expected. It will be the biggest crowd since the home finale in 2019, which means it will be the largest gathering in the stadium since the organization announced in July of 2020 it was dropping its old name and seeking a new one. It...



