AZ Sen. Borrelli ‘Confident’ AG Brnovich ‘Will Follow Through’ Taking Action On Maricopa County’s Board Of Supervisors

August 5, 2021 | by The Freedom Times

Asked how soon does he think he will receive an answer from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, State Senator Sonny Borelli told OANN’s Natalie Harp, “I’m really confident the attorney general will follow through with this.” “The attorney general did send in an amicus brief, if you will, when the county was challenging us on our subpoena. He wrote to the courts saying our subpoenas were legal and enforceable and they should comply. The judge agreed with him and told the county, ‘Yes, our subpoenas are legal and enforceable and suggest you follow through'”, Borelli said. Asked if AG Brnovich...



Read More...