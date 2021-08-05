BREAKING VIDEO: ISRAEL: "95% Of The Severe Patients Are Vaccinated, 85-90% Of The Hospitalizations Are In Fully Vaccinated People"

August 5, 2021 | by Twitter

"95% of the severe patients are vaccinated"."85-90% of the hospitalizations are in Fully vaccinated people.""We are opening more and more COVID wards.""The effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out" (Dr. Kobi Haviv, earlier today on Chanel 13 @newsisrael13) https://twitter.com/RanIsraeli/status/1423322271503028228



