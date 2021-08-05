Congressional Former Legalists and LEO's

August 5, 2021 | by self/various

With both Houses full of former lawyers, prosecutors, LEO's, D.A.'s and the like,Why has there never been guilty democrats brought up on legitimate, provable charges ?A simple, brand new on the job, rookie cop can file charges against me for J walking .. (I know, a little extreme), but no one ever brings charges against a criminal politician.According to Cornell Law Institute:article 1 section 7 clause 1 of The Constitution translates as'Privilege From Arrest This clause is practically obsolete. It applies only to arrests in civil suits, which were still common in this country at the time the Constitution was...



Read More...