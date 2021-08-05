Gov. Rob DeSantis blasts Biden, vows Florida won’t be ‘biomedical security state’

August 5, 2021 | by New York Post

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped President Biden Wednesday, accusing the White House of trying to implement a “biomedical security state” and warning that “I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID” until the administration’s border policy changes. DeSantis was scheduled to deliver remarks on Florida’s economy at an event in Panama City, but instead unleashed a four-and-a-half-minute diatribe against the president, accusing him of trying to “single out” Florida over its rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. “This is a guy who ran for president saying he was gonna ‘shut down the virus’. And what has he done?”...



Read More...