Infrastructure Bill Has Provision That Could Lead to Big Fees on Americans and Blow Up Biden's Promise on Taxes: The National Motor Vehicle Per-Mile User Fee

August 5, 2021 | by Red State

Remember that promise of Joe Biden’s that he wasn’t going to raise taxes on people earning less than $400,000 per year?“If you make less than $400,000, you won’t see one single penny in additional federal tax,” Biden told George Stephanopoulos in March 2020.But then Psaki tried to fudge that by saying that they meant “families” earning that amount or suggesting that it referred to couples. Which, of course, has a completely different meaning and leaves individuals at much greater risk.But that is not the only place where the Democrats are trying to sneak something past us in regard to potential...



Read More...