LGBT Activist Caught In A Pedophile Sting Claims That He Works For Hillary Clinton And Nancy Pelosi (Video)

August 5, 2021 | by Defiant America

A man seemingly identified as LGBT activist Clint Alan Goss was captured on video during a child predator sting operation by a YouTuber named Ghost Change who streamed the interaction. Goss claimed in the video and allegedly in explicit text messages to work for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other high profile Democrats, and appears to have been photographed alongside prominent Democrats including Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee and Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In the video, it is revealed that Goss allegedly solicited sexual favors from an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old boy...



