McCloskey is running for U.S. Senate (Missouri)

August 5, 2021 | by Missouri Times

Recalling his experience as an attorney in St. Louis, Mark McCloskey said he hopes to represent all Missourians if he wins his U.S. Senate bid. “As a United States Senator, I’ll represent the people of this state,” McCloskey said. “I’ll represent their opportunity through self-reliance and hard work to make something of themselves and to not ask for favors but to ask for an opportunity to succeed regardless of their background.” McCloskey is one of several hopefuls vying for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat. Thus far, he is up against former Gov. Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and Attorney General...



