Opening Shots [First-time handgun buyer shares her experience]

August 5, 2021 | by CCI

My first experience with a handgun was firing my dad’s Smith & Wesson 45 ACP M1917 U.S. Army service revolver. I was a young girl in a sporting family growing up on a hobby farm in central Minnesota. Even so, when I decided to purchase my first handgun I was intimidated. Not only can the perceived legal process be daunting, so can winnowing through the colossal assortment of styles and calibers to find the perfect fit. As a child of the 1960s and 1970s, I grew up watching shows like “Bonanza,” “Gunsmoke,” and “The Wild, Wild, West,” perched on...



Read More...