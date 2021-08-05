VIDEO: Proof that a Famous Writer LIED about MyPillow

August 5, 2021 | by YouTube

VIDEOWell-known writer Anne Applebaum wrote a hit piece on Mike Lindell in a recent Atlantic Magazine article. In this video I show just what a smear job it was because she also lied about MyPillow due to her extreme animosity towards Lindell and his upcoming Cyber Symposium at FrankSpeech.Com that liberals fear so much that they are laughably pretending that it "could destroy democracy."



