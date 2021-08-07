It Begins: Boston Court Takes Custody of Biotech Executive’s 14-Year-Old Child to Force Vaccination Against Parents’ Wishes

August 7, 2021 | by The Liberty Daily

For months, we’ve been warning people that Covid-19 “vaccine” totalitarianism would eventually lead to government taking our kids if we don’t let them get the jab. Well, it’s happening. Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the very mRNA technology used in Pfizer and Moderna injections, was on with Steve Bannon on War Room today to explain the situation that’s unfolding in Boston, MA. A 14-year-old child who wants to be vaccinated could not get her parents’ permission, so the court has stepped in and revoked custody in order for her to get vaccinated without their consent. “So, I’ve been called...



