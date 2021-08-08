Fauci tells Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendees health crisis 'supersedes' need to do 'what you want to'

August 8, 2021 | by Fox News

White House medical advisor and epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci shared his concerns about South Dakota's upcoming Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Sunday's "Meet the Press," subtly rebuking attendees as host Chuck Todd appeared to suggest it could be another coronavirus "super spreader" event. Cases have begun to rapidly rise across the U.S. in the spread of the delta variant, which has also made way for a small variant known as "delta plus" variant that has a spike protein mutation that may cause it to have a spike in transmissions. Vaccinated individuals remain protected from serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19...



Read More...