Nike drops new 'dynasty' ad after U.S. women's basketball wins gold in Tokyo [Unbelievably crazy, anti-Western civ ad]

August 8, 2021 | by Yahoo! Sports

Shortly after they won yet another gold medal in Tokyo, Nike dropped a powerful new commercial paying respect to the dynasty that is the United States women’s basketball team. “The greatest dynasty ever.” … So, right on cue, Nike released a new ad that follows a student who is set to give a presentation on dynasties in school. Yet instead of talking about a more traditional, historic dynasty, the student opted to profile the women’s basketball team



Read More...