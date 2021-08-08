USA edges China, takes home most gold medals from Tokyo Olympics

August 8, 2021 | by nbcolympics.com

It took until the final few medal events of the Tokyo Olympics, but the United States pushed ahead of China to close the 2020 Games as the big winners. The U.S. took home more gold medals than any other country (39) as well as more total medals than any other country (113). USA and China were locked at 38 golds apiece with only a few final medals to be decided. It was the U.S. women's volleyball team that earned the Games' decisive gold with a clean, three-set sweep over Brazil. Team USA rounded out its haul with 41 silver medals...



