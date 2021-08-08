Violent Antifa mob clashes with Proud Boys in Portland park after crashing a prayer event with smoke bombs and pepper spray

August 8, 2021 | by Daily Mail

Violent clashes broke out Saturday afternoon in downtown Portland between right and left wing activists over a Christian prayer event. Members of right-wing group Proud Boys and left wing Antifa demonstrators converged at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park for an event scheduled for noon in downtown Portland by Canadian Protestant Christian preacher Artur Pawlowski. Pawlowski is known for his public opposition to abortions, homosexuality and most recently mask rules, calling police who enforce them 'Nazis' in a YouTube video posted ahead of Easter this year. Around 50 people attended the event, and video shows the black-clad Antifa demonstrators armed with...



