Chicago cops give cold shoulder to Mayor Lightfoot at hospital after two officers shot

August 9, 2021 | by Chicago Sun-Times

The officers were waiting inside at the University of Chicago Medical Center when the mayor approached them and they turned their backs on her, sources said. They turned away and gave her their backs. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder by CPD rank and file about midnight Saturday at the University of Chicago Medical Center when she approached them on the 7th floor as they grappled with the shootings of two fellow officers. Chicago Police Officer Ella French was shot and killed during a traffic stop Saturday night in West Englewood, while her partner continues to fight for...



