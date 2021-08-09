Fla. Gov. DeSantis Moves To Withhold Paychecks of School Officials Who Implement Mask Mandates

August 9, 2021 | by Breaking 911

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday moved to punish local officials who ignore his executive order which prohibits mask mandates in the state’s schools. DeSantis recommended the Florida Department of Education withhold the salaries of school board members who implement the mask rules. “With respect to enforcing any financial consequences for noncompliance of state law regarding these rules and ultimately the rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s education and health care decisions, it would be the goal of the State Board of Education to narrowly tailor any financial consequences to the offense committed,” DeSantis’ office said in...



Read More...